$100 Discount! Buy the 2017 Bella Vista Golf Card for only $188!
Description:
By purchasing this card you receive access to play each of Bella Vista's 6 regulation 18-hole golf courses. This incredible offer includes green fee and cart at a $100 discount!
Nestled in the rolling hills of Northwest Arkansas, the Bella Vista golf courses are some of the most beautiful and challenging in all of Arkansas. Bella Vista offers six regulation 18-hole golf courses and one executive nine-hole golf course. Bella Vista’s golf courses offer multiple sets of tees, providing golfers of every skill level the opportunity to test their abilities.
Meanwhile, the Tanyard Creek Practice Center and the Highlands Driving Range are available for those needing to work out the kinks. Major retail golf shops are available at the Kingsdale and Bella Vista Country Club facilities, while the Tanyard Creek Practice Center offers the largest selection of golf clubs and equipment in the area.
Enjoy competitively priced golf year-round in Bella Vista.
This Golf Tour Card lets you play either this year or next!
Website: Click here for Course List
Details:
- Valid for one round of golf with cart at each listed course.
- Tee times can be reserved by calling (479)855-5079 or visit us online at www.bellavistapoa.com .
- Card valid after 12pm Monday-Friday or anytime Saturday and Sundays.
- Maximum 2 punches redeemed per daily visit.
- Card is not valid for league play or redeemable for cash.
- All sales are final and no refunds will be given.
- Card expires 2 years from date of purchase or by 12/31/2019.
About Bella Vista Village Property Owner Association
Bella Vista is a 36,000-acre recreational community and retirement destination in Northwest Arkansas, offering 117 holes of golf, seven private lakes, swimming pools, tennis courts, walking trails and other amenities. This private, member-based community of 38,400 resident and nonresident property owners is located within
Bella Vista, Arkansas, a recently incorporated city with over 26,000 residents. Bella Vista has been ranked one of America’s Top 10 Best Healthy Places To Retire by U.S. News & World Report.
Bella Vista, Arkansas, 72715, US Phone: (479) 855-8130 Get Directions