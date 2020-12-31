$100 Discount! Buy the 2018 Bella Vista Golf Card for only $199!
Description:
By purchasing this card you receive access to play each of Bella Vista's 6 regulation 18-hole golf courses. This incredible offer includes green fee and cart at a $100 discount!
In the natural setting of Northwest Arkansas, the Bella Vista golf courses are some of the most beautiful and challenging in the central United States. Bella Vista offers five regulation,18-hole courses and 2 nine-hole courses. Bella Vista’s golf courses have multiple sets of tees, letting you play at the length that is the most fun for your game.
This Golf Card lets you play either this year or next!
Website: Click here for Course List
Details:
- Valid for one round of golf with cart at each listed course.
- Tee times can be reserved by calling (479)855-5079 or visit us online at www.bellavistapoa.com.
- Card valid after 12pm Monday-Friday or anytime Saturday and Sundays.
- Maximum 2 punches redeemed per daily visit.
- Card is not valid for league play or redeemable for cash.
- All sales are final and no refunds will be given.
- Card expires 2 years from date of purchase or by 12/31/2020.
About Bella Vista Property Owners Association
Bella Vista is a 36,000-acre recreational community and retirement destination in Northwest Arkansas, offering 117 holes of golf, seven private lakes, swimming pools, tennis courts, walking trails and other amenities. This private, member-based community of 38,400 resident and nonresident property owners is located within
Bella Vista, Arkansas, a recently incorporated city with over 26,000 residents. Bella Vista has been ranked one of America’s Top 10 Best Healthy Places To Retire by U.S. News & World Report.
Bella Vista, Arkansas, 72715, US Phone: (479) 855-8130 Get Directions
Refer friends and earn for free
When you purchase a deal and share with friends you can receive a credit for your purchase.
This applies to one item only not multiple quantities.