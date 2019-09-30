$165 Discount! Buy the 2019 Bella Vista Golf Card for only $199!
Description:
By purchasing this card you receive access to play 6 rounds on 18-hole golf courses in Bella Vista. This incredible offer includes green fee, cart, and 10 buckets of range balls at a $165 discount!
In the natural setting of Northwest Arkansas, the Bella Vista golf courses are some of the most beautiful and challenging in the central United States. Bella Vista offers five regulation,18-hole courses and 2 nine-hole courses. Bella Vista’s golf courses have multiple sets of tees, letting you play at the length that is the most fun for your game.
This Golf Card lets you play either this year or next!
Website: Click here for Course List
Details:
- Valid for six total rounds of golf, with cart, at Bella Vista POA course(s). Plus 10 buckets of range balls.
- Call (479)855-5079 between 8am & 5pm Mon - Fri to set up tee times.
- Card valid after 12pm Monday-Friday or anytime Saturday and Sundays.
- Maximum 2 punches redeemed per daily visit.
- Card is not valid for league play or redeemable for cash.
- All sales are final, and no refunds will be given.
- Card expires 2 years from date of purchase or by 12/31/2021
About Bella Vista Property Owners Association
Bella Vista is a 36,000-acre recreational community and retirement destination in Northwest Arkansas, offering 117 holes of golf, seven private lakes, swimming pools, tennis courts, walking trails and other amenities. This private, member-based community of 38,400 resident and nonresident property owners is located within
Bella Vista, Arkansas, a recently incorporated city with over 26,000 residents. Bella Vista has been ranked one of America’s Top 10 Best Healthy Places To Retire by U.S. News & World Report.
Bella Vista, Arkansas, 72715, US Phone: (479) 855-8130 Get Directions